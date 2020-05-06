COVID-19: Domesticate solution, stop waiting for solution from western world ― Olateru- Olagbegi

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE National Deputy Chairman, South of Action Democratic Party (ADP) Mr Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi, has called on both states and Federal governments to domesticate solution to the COVID-19 pandemic rather than waiting for solution from the western world.

Olateru-Olagbegi, a governorship aspirants of ADP also called for accountability of all the funds donated towards containing the spread of the disease.

He however, said for such money to achieve the desired impact, it should not be rooted through the Federal or state governments or political office holders but through traditional rulers or community heads.

The aspirant lamented the inability of Nigerians leaders to fund research saying the nation is blessed with people who can make a difference and turn the country to new haven of medicine.

“There is nothing like research, our government never allocated money for research work while we have those who can make a difference in various field.

“Everything about is not bad, we ain’t need to do look inward. If we do this, people will come to Africa and the whole world will focus on Nigeria and this will contribute to our economy. If Nigeria focus on what they know and have here, we might be the new champion in medicine”

He, however, predicted that the post-pandemic era will affect the economy of the most country, advising Nigerian leaders to start thinking of how to handle the post-pandemic era.

“Nigeria is in deep trouble, the kind of trouble that people had not looked at now and should have been taken care a long time ago, but maybe this will wake us up from our slumber.

“The oil price had dropped and the world is moving away from the crude oil. Nigeria was surviving on agriculture before and we lost a lot of good capital opportunities.

“We should have used everything accumulating on crude oil to diversify because state in this country has something that is peculiar to them and we can develop.

“We should have changed the game from oil and be ready for the period when oil is no longer in fashion. But we have failed to look inward when the sun shines.

“Our problem in this part of the world is selfishness, good governance, we need exposed leaders who will truly love this country and will be ready to sacrifice for their time and energy for the development of Nigeria.

Olateru-Olagbegi said “the economic assistance government announced in response to the virus has exposed the inadequacies in Nigeria’s social protection systems.

He lamented that several billions of naira that have been donated by captains of industries, corporate organisation and individuals to fight the COVID-19, had been pocketed by some few people in power and had failed to account how the money is spent.

He also noted that the money and food items meant for the vulnerable are not getting to them but advocated that “donation from captains of industries, corporate organisation and individuals to cushion the effect of COVID -19 should be given to the royal fathers.

“If money goes through the state or federal government, we may likely see 20 per cent of such money given to people across the country and 80 per cent would be unaccounted for. But if it is given to royal fathers 80 per cent will at least get to the people, because these royal fathers are closer to the grassroots.

He pointed out that “The huge amount of money that are being donated by rich individual and corporate bodies which they claimed to have distributed within 24 hours went into thin air.”

