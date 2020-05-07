COVID-19: Dettol donates hygiene products to LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

To strengthen efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Dettol has donated over 12,000 units of its antiseptic liquid and antibacterial soap to the Lagos State Safety Commission.

This comes as part of concerted private and public sector efforts nationwide to ensure that citizens continue to adhere to safe health practices and in light of the global pandemic.

The donation forms part of Dettol’s contribution to the state government’s active measures of providing palliatives, which includes the distribution of its hygiene products such as Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and antiseptic soaps, to vulnerable residents across the state.

Speaking on the donations, the General Manager, RB Nigeria, Dayanand Sriram, said: “RB is glad to extend its support in the fight against COVID-19 to the Lagos state government with the donation of our hygiene products.

Dettol protects from up to 100 illness-causing germs, and we will not relent in our advocacy of good hygiene practices and support for the country during and after this pandemic”

Also, the Commission noted that the products were needed as in the course of going around the state to educate and enforce the compulsory lockdown, the major problem we face in different communities was hunger and hygiene.

“We have been distributing food and hygiene products and we appreciate Dettol’s contribution to our cause. It will go a long way in helping a lot of vulnerable people.”

