COVID-19: Delta Speaker, Oborevwori tasks Nigerian workers on safety rules

Says coronavirus pandemic hindered this year’s May day celebration

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has told Nigerian workers to observe all safety health protocols of regular hand washing with soap and running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, social/ physical distancing and the use of facemask ordered by Government to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, rejoiced with the workers on the occasion of this year’s Mayday, lamenting that the day was being marked under a very difficult circumstance as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus which the world is battling to contain.

Decrying that the dreaded coronavirus pandemic has “imposed all kinds of restrictions on the way we live our lives”, he said “as we resume our normal lives, we should ensure to observe all the safety health protocols.

“I sincerely rejoice with our ever resourceful, dependable, and committed workers all over the world in general and Delta State in particular as we mark the Worker’s Day under the banners of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“We must always acknowledge the role of the working class. The labour movement has been at the forefront of every struggle to checkmate dictatorship and expands the horizons of freedom, democracy, justice, and human dignity”.

According to him, “a country and its federating units exist primarily for the peace, progress, prosperity, happiness, and security of their people.

“This is what it means for a state to work for her people, creating the enabling environment for the liberation and actualisation of the innate potentials of the people which our Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is committed to with the new state Secretariat complex.

“As workers, we must define new paradigms of work and wealth creation. We must put an appropriate value on time realising that it is the only resource that is not recoverable apart from human life, whenever it is lost.

“We must resolve to create opportunities out of challenges. We must migrate from paperwork to creative work, where hands and natural skills are deployed for production and rewarding purpose. We must dare and not be afraid to fail”.

Oborevwori commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for being labour-friendly and for creating opportunities for skill acquisition through the Job Creation Office and the establishment of more Technical Colleges across the state to guarantee and secure the economic well being of the teeming youths.

He expressed gratitude to all the diligent workers in Delta State for cooperating with the Okowa-led administration to achieve set goals for the collective good of the state especially the health workers and journalists who were at the front line in the battle to defeat Covid 19 pandemic.

