COVID-19: Delta raises alarm over illegal entry of persons into state

Kindly Share This Story:

• COVID-19 is a scam, discharged Delta patient alleges

• C’ River deserves some accolades — NCDC

• FG, States urged to increase poor COVID-19 testing capacity

By Festus Ahon, Chioma Onuegbu, Harris Emanuel, Perez Brisibe & Ike Uchechukwu

Delta State Government, yesterday raised the alarm over illegal entry of persons, suspected to be from the Northern part of Nigeria despite the interstate lockdown order of the Federal Government, aimed at containing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the country.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, who raised the alarm in Asaba at a media briefing by the Technical Committee on Covid-19 Response in the state, said state government had intensified sensitization of the Hausa communities in the state on the dangers being posed by the illegal immigrants.

Ononye disclosed that the state has so far collected a total of 425 samples for testing for COVID -19, saying that out of 386 samples cases tested, 27 cases were positive in the state as at yesterday.

He said the state government had also taken life insurance for 2,557 front line health workers in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in the state, explaining that the state government was paying health workers’ allowances promptly so as to encourage the health workers in the fight against the spread of the disease.

Maintaining that health workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, cleaners among others, have been trained to man the treatment and holding centres, he said the training of health workers was continuous to ensure that their skills were updated to meet the requirements of their jobs.

Ononye said: “We have continued to ensure welfare of health workers, providing needed protective equipment. We are engaging with them and their union to ensure that appropriate allowances are paid.

“The state government has also taken life insurance for 2,557 health workers to motivate them and I commend them for their selfless efforts so far and urge them to do more for Deltans.

“On April 7, 2020, Delta State recorded her first confirmed case of COVID -19. The index case was a male aged 50. Till date, 27 positive cases have been confirmed and the distributions of confirmed cases are; Ethiope West, Ika South, Isoko South and Oshimili North has one case each.

“Oshimili South has two cases, Udu has four cases, Ughelli South has two, Uvwie has five while Warri South has10 cases.”

He added that all the positive cases were distributed to the isolation centres in the state.

A’Ibom warns against re-opening of schools

In Akwa Ibom State, the government has warned that any private school in the state that reopens for the 3rd term 2019/2020 school year either in school environment or online before it authorizes that will have its licence withdrawn and staff prosecuted.

State Commissioner for Education, Professor Nse Essien, said “No school, both public and private is authorized to start the 3rd term 2019/2020 school year, either in school environment or online. Resumption of schools for the school year will be announced when government is convinced that our children will be safe in schools.

“I have been reliably informed that some private schools have already started the 3rd term online and have asked parents and guardians to pay fees and purchase digital gadgets for their wards. This should be discontinued. Any school that goes contrary to this instruction will have its licence withdrawn and will be prosecuted.

“We, however, encourage our schools to start online revision classes with their students who are still at home. This should be optional and should attract no fees. Parents are already over burdened by severe economic harship as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.”

COVID-19 is a scam, discharged Delta patient alleges

Meanwhile, one of the recently discharged patients of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta State, yesterday, renewed campaign against claims that she tested positive for the virus, alleged that the ailment was a scam in the country.

The patient, a female aged 36, was reported positive of the virus on April 17, despite her assertions that she is negative for the virus and was subsequently taken to the COVID-19 Isolation/Treatment Centre in Warri, where she was kept for 17days until her discharge.

Despite being discharge after reportedly testing negative for the virus, the patient who spoke with journalists, insisted that she never received or saw her result indicating her status of the disease, which she claimed is a scam.

She said: “It was an audio result that I got. They called me to tell me that I was positive but did not give me any result. Before I was taken there, I already said the virus is not in this country. We cannot curb its spread if it is in this nation. The disease may be in the western world, but not here. Keeping me there (Isolation Centre) was against my will.

“The markets are crowded, if it is here more people would have been affected. The banks are also crowded. It’s a scam in this nation. I am a witness. I have been there. I may have stayed at the isolation centre, but I do not see myself as a COVID-19 patient.

“My friend who was with me before I was admitted is living his normal life. He is fine. His test was negative. How about my family at home? When I was sick, my mother was the one bathing me and even slept in the same room with me many times. She is almost 70 and still living her normal life. Imagine the close contact she had with me.

“They did not plan the drama before they went on stage. They would have quarantined my family. The reports that the doctors that attended to me all tested positive for COVID-19 are all fabricated stories.”

C’River deserves some accolades — NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, team, yesterday, arrived Cross River State for an on the ground assessment/tour of facility, following the state’s zero COVID-19 status.

Briefing the team in her officer, Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Beta Edu said they have been proactive before the first case was recorded on February 27, 2020.

Edu appealed to Federal Government and NCDC to support the state at various levels where it needs supports, especially at the international borders and it’s laboratory at Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH.

READ ALSO:

According to her, Cross River started very early in terms of proactive measeures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

She noted that the state had set up over 50 monitoring teams stationed at various strategic points and border communities to check the influx and movement of people, adding that the virus doesn’t move but infected people were the one who spread it.

Church members attack CAN Covid-19 Task Force Team in Delta

Three clerics and members of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Sapele Chapter COVID-19 Task Force team in Sapele, Delta State, who were on routine check to ensure churches adhere to social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of covid 19, were attacked by members of a church, located on Ugberikoko Road in Sapele.

They were attacked when the CAN Task Force Team on Covid 19 tried to enforce social distancing in the church.

Special Assistant to Governor Okowa, on Security Matters, Mr Ezekiel Daniel, who was said to have waded into the issue, could not be reached at press time, but a police source who craved anonymity confirmed that three members of the team were bruised with one sustaining an eye injury and were hospitalized at an unknown hospital in the town.

A member of the task force team, who simply called himself Pastor T, said “In our effort to enforce the COVID-19 social distancing policy in Churches, the CAN task force team, which was going round to ensure churches adhere to the rule of social distancing, were attacked by members of a church on Ugberikoko Road in Sapele and three of our Taskforce members were injured.

Ebola containment trust fund, Nigeria donates PPEs to NCDC, Lagos

Meanwhile, a non-profit group, Ebola Containment Trust Fund, ECTF, has galvanized resources for the containment of the coronavirus.

Wholly private sector-driven, the fund was set up by a group of individuals in 2014, when Nigeria had its index case of the Ebola Virus disease in Nigeria. Following the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria, the group has stepped in to assist NCDC in containing the spread of the disease, by donating a total of 2, 370 litres of diesel to the Central Health Public Laboratory, Yaba, Lagos to power their generator.

In addition, ECTF also donated Personal Protective Equipment for front line health workers involved in contact tracing and house to house visits of suspected cases.

The items which ranged from face masks, Latex examination gloves, Alcohol based hand sanitizers, antiseptic liquid soap, disposable hand sanitizer wipes, Medical infrared thermometer, cleansing products such as bleach, protective clothing, disposable fiber shoe covers, among other items, were delivered to NCDC office in Yaba and received by Dr Everistus Aniaku and Mrs Babatunde of NCDC.

Known trustees of the group are, Felix Ohiwerei (Chairman), Christopher Kolade, Gamaliel Onosode (represented by Spencer Onosode), Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Dr Alero Roberts, Victor Okigbo and Ayuli Jemide.

FG, States urged to increase poor COVID-19 testing capacity

In another development, Federal and State Governments have been asked to increase their testing capacity in order to have a full picture of the country’s COVID-19 pandemic, coalition of labour and civil society groups working on the impact of COVID-19 across Nigeria, Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond, ASCAB, has said.

ASCAB led by Mr Femi Falana, SAN, said without mass and effective testing of Nigerians, the daily figures released by NCDC would fall short of representing the actual extent of the outbreak.

“Nigeria is far from knowing her real coronavirus pandemic status. The total number of Nigerians confirmed positive as at last week was about 4,300. This does not appear to reflect the reality given the poor public access to testing. It is unfortunate that Nigerian testing capacity is lower than what is obtainable in Egypt, Ghana and South Africa.

“We cannot claim to know the number of people that have contracted coronavirus in Nigeria. The testing capacity for 200 million people is very poor. Brazil tests about 8,000 people in just one day. It means in 10 days, Brazil tests 80,000 people, almost three times the number of tests carried out in 60 days.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: