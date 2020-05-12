Covid-19: Death toll rises to 32 in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The death toll of patients who lost their lives in Kano State as a result of the novel coronavirus complication has risen to 32.

As of the time of filing in this report, with the rise, Kano is closely after Lagos State which recorded 33 Covid-19 deaths.

A late Monday night tweet on the official twitter handle of the Kano State Ministry of Health which confirmed an additional six deaths put the total deaths recorded in the state at 32.

The Ministry also confirmed 64 new cases in the state bringing the total of positive cases now to 666.

According to the tweet, “Update on Covid-19 as at 11:45 pm on 11th May 2020, Kano State records 64 new confirmed cases, total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 666.

“13 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged, total now 63.

“Six COVID-19 deaths were recorded, total now 32. #MaskUpKano #PrayForKano,” the tweet reads.

Recall that Kano State about a month ago, precisely April 11th, 2020 recorded its first index case of coronavirus when a former Ambassador, Kabiru Rabiu traveled back to Kano after traveling to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja came down positive with the novel disease.

