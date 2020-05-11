COVID-19 curfew: Hit and run driver crushes policeman to death in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

As Okada man dies after hitting electric pole

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedies occurred on Sunday when a policeman was allegedly killed by a hit and run motorist at Marwa area, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

In a similar incident same day, a yet-to-be-identified commercial motorcycle operator, popularly called “Okada” rider, died in a lone accident after ramming into an electric pole at Ikota, along Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The two incidents, it was gathered happened late evening within the hours of 8 pm to 6 am curfew, occasioned by rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The dead Policeman, who was in mufti at the time of the incident was later identified as Mr. Paul Omaji. (Rank was not stated).

ALSO READ:

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Director-General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the unfortunate incidents.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu,” In a late night operation LASEMA Response Team, LRT, recovered remains of a victim of a “Hit and Run” accident along Lekki EOE Expressway after an unidentified motorist flee the incident scene immediately with the vehicle where the accident occurred.

“The deceased later identified as a Police officer, male, named Paul Omaji, who was in mufti, was found dead at Marwa along Lekki-Epe Expressway where he was reportedly knocked down by an unidentified vehicle which ran into the officer on his way to resume his duty.

“Preliminary Report on the incident has it that, on arrival at the scene, Omaji was found dead.

“Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that an unidentified motorist rammed into the officer on his way to resume his duty and sensing danger, the driver sped away immediately after the accident.

“The deceased body was later bagged as the LASEMA responders alongside the Officers on ground (Edoh Samuel) transported the deceased body to Marina General Hospital with the aid of the agency’s Ambulance.

“The corpse was handed over to another officer, (Superintendent of Police, SP Onajide Olabode) and has been deposited in the morgue.”

In another development at Ikota along the same Lekki-Epe Expressway, LRT also recovered a yet-to-be-identified dead Okoda operator, a male, who was involved in a lone accident when he rammed into an electric pole.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the deceased commercial motorcycle operator reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while on motion and rammed into an electrical pole on the road median, leaving him critically injured that led to his eventual death before he was admitted in the nearest hospital.

“Preliminary Report on the dead commercial motorcycle operator involved in a lone accident at Ikota along Lekki-Epe expressway has it that, upon arrival at the scene, Okada Rider, (An adult male), was found dead.

“Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the deceased who was on high motion lost control and unavoidably rammed into an electrical pole on the road median.

“The Okada rider later gave up the ghost in transit to a nearby hospital.

“The motorbike has been taken off the road from the scene.

“The deceased body has been bagged for Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit LASEHMU to be taken to the morgue,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: