COVID -19 CURE: FG yet to show interest in our Drug – Iwu

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bioresources Development Group (BDG), Prof. Maurice Iwu has stated that the Federal Government is yet to show interest in treatment presented by his team of researchers for COVID-19.

Iwu made this known during Zoom Conference organised by Elombah Communications in collaboration with Njenje Media Ltd, tagged “Covid-19 and the proposed Vaccination Bill: Implications for Nigeria”.

The former INEC boss, who led a team of researchers had presented a plant-based patented treatment for COVID-19 to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

But, Iwu while speaking at the Zoom Conference, said the government is yet to show interest in the drug calling on the National Assembly to organise emergency Public hearing on this issue.

He said the lawmakers through their oversight function should direct agency concern to fast track the process of validating the drug.

Iwu said,” Government needs to show interest in our drug, the money raised by private sectors can be deployed, it does not need to come to Prof. Iwu, it is information, the product is ours, but the information is already outside.

“There must be interest on the part of government that they want to test the drug, once the government shows interest, every other thing will fall in place.”

He said the lawmakers can have a public hearing on the drug and ask why the validation for the drug is taking longer than necessary.

