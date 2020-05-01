Covid-19: Construction giant, Slava Bogu donates trucks of food materials to Osun Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

One of the leading construction companies in Nigeria, Slava Bogu Limited has supported the state Government of Osun in the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic.

The company has donated two trucks of food items to mitigate the hardship of Osun citizens, provide succour orchestrated by the lockdown order, which has confined people to their different houses. In a supporting statement by the representative of Slava Bogu, Ms Grace Omolori Okoya commended the State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola for providing credible leadership at this trying time.

Also read:

“Our support is part of CSR to Osun as worthy partners over the years, we are willing to do more, this is the best time to show care and compassion to humanity”, she said. The trucks contain 250 bags of 50kg Rice and 500 bags of 50kg Beans, the items were received by the officials of the state Government COVID-19 relief committee.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: