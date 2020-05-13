COVID-19: Comply or stay away from Nnewi market ― NASPA leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

To stem the tide of Coronavirus in their market, the leadership of New Auto Spare Parts Association, NASPA, Nnewi has warned traders and their customers who are not ready to comply with the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano’s, directive on the prevention of the spread of the deadly pandemic to stay away from the market.

The chairman of NASPA, Mr Obinna Okechukwu, gave the warning during an interactive session with journalists in his office in Nnewi yesterday.

He said that the task force put in place to enforce government’s directive will not spare anyone who is not ready to comply with the Governors directive which is the condition for opening the markets in the state after the nationwide lockdown.

According to Mr Okechukwu, “Convid 19 is a deadly virus and that all hands must be on the deck to ensure that Anambra State remains free from the pandemic.”

“We are lucky that we don’t have COVID-19 positive person in Anambra State, after the Index case, I must attribute this to the grace of God upon our Governor, it is an established fact that Anambra people are travellers, but in spite of that fact, God has continued to protect us.

“Be that as it may, we all have roles to play to maintain the current COVID-19 free status of the state by complying with the directives to wear facemasks, constant washing of our hands and social distancing.

He disclosed that all the lines in the twenty zones of his section of the market have put structures in place to enforce compliance.

Okechukwu commended Governor Obiano for his efforts in combating the pandemic virus from spreading in the state, while passionately appealing to traders and their customers to cooperate with the task force put in place by the government to combat the disease.

