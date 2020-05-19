Covid-19: Come forward for test – Ganduje tells residents

Kindly Share This Story:

inaugurates Zonal Collection centre

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Tuesday told residents in the state to come forward for test against the highly contagious Coronavirus disease.

Ganduje made the call while inaugurating one of the Zonal Sample Collection Centres in Rano, Rano Emirate in Kano state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the Governor said the zonal centres would be on board before going down to local government areas, to help suppress the pressure on the existing collection centres that are mostly in the metropolitan city of Kano.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, “This administration is determined to see that this global pandemic of COVID-19 is fought from all angles. What we need if your support and cooperation.

“It was now very clear to all that, COVID-19 pandemic was real and that people must stand up and help the state in the fight against it. Our advice is for everybody to come forward and be tested.

“Those that tested positive will be taken to the Isolation Centre. And they would be taken care of adequately. While those tested negative will be allowed to go to their families and continue observing the protocols of the response,” the Governor said.

The Emir of Rano, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, who graced the occasion, assured the governor of the total support and cooperation of his Emirate in fighting the pandemic.

At Waziri Gidado Hospital, Bachirawa, the governor also commissioned a Collection Centre facility donated to the state government by eHealth Africa, as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

After thanking the organisation for the gesture, Governor Ganduje warned that “As we are fighting an enemy that we don’t see and has no respect for one’s religion or tribe or colour of skin or social status we have to join hands together and face the fight against this global enemy.

He assured that it is absolutely necessary for the state to duplicate such facility across all the 44 local governments in the state, adding that, ” People should also come to understand that those tested positive with the disease would be taken to Isolation Centre.

“I want you to understand that staying at Isolation Centre is a simple procedure. You will be fed there and after sometimes you will be discharged to go back to your family. Simple. There is nothing extraordinary. The procedure is very simple.”

A representative from eHealth Africa, Mr. Ataf Fawaz, who is a Deputy Director, said “We are determined to give our helping hand in this fight against COVID-19. We all understand the need to put all hands on deck.”

He appreciated the effort of the state government since from day one to date, emphasising that, “This is a fight for all of us. We also urge people to always observe the protocols as enunciated by health professionals. It is very important.”

The representative from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Abubakar Jafiya, commended that, “Your Excellency you are doing very well in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic Sir. There is no doubt about this. And we must commend you for this effort.”

“Kano state is doing wonderfully well. This lab is encouraging and it shows also how serious the state is, which makes other people be encouraged and render their assistance to the state,” Dr. Jafiya said.

Meanwhile, the centre is said to be one of the 9 collection centres in the state, apart from the ones to be extended to all the Emirates in the state.

Kindly Share This Story: