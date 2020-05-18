Vanguard Logo

Covid-19: China pledges $2bn to fight global pandemic

China said it will contribute two billion dollars over the next two years for the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President, Xi Jinping  on Monday announced.

The money is not only earmarked for health measures, but also for development aid for affected countries.

Xi said in a message to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual conference.

Xi urged other countries to increase their funding to the WHO.

“The WHO should lead the global response,’’ he said about the UN agency that is facing a shortfall because the United States has suspended its financial contributions.

