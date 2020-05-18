Covid-19: China pledges $2bn to fight global pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

China said it will contribute two billion dollars over the next two years for the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President, Xi Jinping on Monday announced.

The money is not only earmarked for health measures, but also for development aid for affected countries.

Xi said in a message to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual conference.

Xi urged other countries to increase their funding to the WHO.

“The WHO should lead the global response,’’ he said about the UN agency that is facing a shortfall because the United States has suspended its financial contributions.

