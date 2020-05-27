Breaking News
Covid-19: Children urged to remain focus

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Children in Warri south local government have been urged to remain focused  disruption in  the educational calendar  created by covid 19 which  had kept them out of school for some time.

Chairperson of the local government, Mrs Juliet Tidi made the appeal to mark this year’s children’s day celebration.

She further enjoined parents and guardians to continue to create the right atmosphere for their children and ward ahead of when schools would resume

“Parents and the elderly in the society  should encourage  children  to express their God – given talents while pursuing their educational career. Parents and guardians should  nurture the inborn skills of children side – by – side with their academics.”, she said.

