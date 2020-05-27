Covid-19: Children urged to remain focus

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Children in Warri south local government have been urged to remain focused disruption in the educational calendar created by covid 19 which had kept them out of school for some time.

Chairperson of the local government, Mrs Juliet Tidi made the appeal to mark this year’s children’s day celebration.

She further enjoined parents and guardians to continue to create the right atmosphere for their children and ward ahead of when schools would resume

“Parents and the elderly in the society should encourage children to express their God – given talents while pursuing their educational career. Parents and guardians should nurture the inborn skills of children side – by – side with their academics.”, she said.

Vanguard

