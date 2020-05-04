Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello & Abdulmumin Murtala

Leader of the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, said yesterday, that coronavirus pandemic was responsible for the spate of deaths recorded in Kano in the last three weeks.

He said the committee’s report was based on investigation conducted on the development.

Gwarzo, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the ceremony where Alhaji Aliko Dangote donated mobile testing laboratory facilities to Kano State government, said: “Let me inform us that most of the deaths recorded of recent and test carried out showed that coronavirus is the cause.

“So, before the final reports, which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for people of Kano to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue.

“It is not a new thing, countries like America, China, Italy, Spain, England, France and others experienced similar mysterious deaths.’’

Earlier while handing over the mobile testing centre to the state government, the representative of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouerra Issouffou, said the donation was to compliment the effort of the government in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

According to her, the centre has the capacity of testing 400 sample in a day, adding that 10 ambulances and six other vehicles were also donated to the state to ease movement.

“This centre with 400 testing capacity, we are planning by next week to commence testing of about 1,000 samples, and every logistic issues related to the laboratory, Dangote foundation will handle it.

Responding, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje commended the foundation for the kind gesture, saying it came at a time the state was in trouble over the issue of COVID-19, especially the testing centre.

“So far, we have three testing centres in the state, that of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Bayero University and now the one donated by Dangote.”

READ ALSO:

Also speaking, NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, commended the state government’s effort in fighting the pandemic in the state.

Kano deaths: two prominent persons die

Meanwhile, two more deaths of some prominent citizens were recorded in the stte yesterday.

They include a former member of the House of Representatives, Ubale Jakada Kiru, and former Commissioner of Education during Governor Kabiru Gaya’s government, Malam Haruna Shanono.

Haruna was former Chairman of Shanono local government and also a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: