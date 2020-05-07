COVID-19: Caleb varsity’s visitor, Adebogun lauds Lagos government

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has commended Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the various measures being adopted to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Dr. Adebogun, who made this remark in a statement at Ikeja, Lagos State said that the people were quite happy with the government’s proactiveness in managing the pandemic in the state.

He noted that in spite of the rising figure in number of patients in the state due to its cosmopolitan nature, the state so far has the highest single figure of recovery in the country.

The educationist described the efforts of Governor Sanwo-Olu and other government functionaries in the state task force against COVID-19 as commendable as they continue to battle against the global pandemic, noting that the state government has particularly taken the lead in due delligence in the intensive and thorough testing of the state’s huge population as well as for making extra efforts to provide sufficient test kits and medical preparation to contain the pandemic.

On the state government’s efforts to mitigate effects of the lockdown on the people, Dr. Adebogun expressed his happiness with the government for investing heavily on the procurement of personal protective equipment and the provision of pillatives and condiments to the vulnerable people.

He, however, noted that as part of the Caleb Group’s corporate social responsibility, palliatives in form of food items were also distributed to over 3,000 people in Caleb University’s host community at Imota to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

According to him the Caleb Group would not relent in its efforts at joining hands with the government to bring succour to the people.

The Visitor to Caleb University, who noted with delight the state government’s fumigation of major public places in the state as part of the safety measures to contain the spread of the pandemic, also applauded the Sanwo-Olu led administration for embarking on an aggressive house-to-house and community searching, commissioning of local production of face mask in large quantities and localising of testing with the opening of sample collection centres across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Dr. Adebogun praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for giving regular updates to Lagosians on the steps being taken by his government to contain the virus, stressing that going through the daily reports of the pandemic in the country, Lagos State deserved all the support.

While expressing his happiness in the government’s readiness to fight the disease to a standstill with its deployment of both human and material resources at its disposal, he urged the people to join hands with the government in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Adebogun, therefore, urged the people not to panic, but to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures released by the government to end the scourge such as avoiding crowded locations, staying at home, observing social distancing and personal hygiene.

