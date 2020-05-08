Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu has commended public-spirited Nigerians and organisations for their financial donations and material support to the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The President expressed appreciation over the donation of Six Hundred and Ninety Seven million, Five Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Eight Naira only (N697, 538, 108.00) into the Federal Government COVID-19 Eradication Support Accounts.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has continued to roll out measures on how to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country and manage its health and economic implications.

Citing the provision of isolation, treatment and laboratory centres/facilities by individuals and companies such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Guaranty Trust Bank and Thisday Newspapers and Partners among others in several states and Federal Capital Territory, the President called on other privileged Nigerians and bodies to emulate these laudable gestures.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Friday.

President Buhari said, “We are facing a national challenge and all hands must be on deck to navigate this difficult course. In this respect, all types of assistance are welcome, big or small. The spirit behind the contributions is salutary.”

The statement further stated that, “Records obtained from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation about lodgements from 111 individuals and organisations into the FGN Covid-19 Eradication Support Accounts in the five designated banks between April 1-30, 2020, indicated the total sum of Six Hundred and Ninety Seven million, Five Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Eight Naira only (N697, 538, 108.00).

“The above consists of small payments of N5, N10, N14, N20 by individuals to huge deposits of N200 million by Dantata Property Development; N100 million by Ocean Trust Ltd; N25 million by NSITF; N20 million by Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation; N15 million by Nizamiya Hospital Abuja; and N10 million each by Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship and Association of Bureau De Change (BDC) respectively, among others.”



