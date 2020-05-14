COVID-19: Bonny Light price leaps to $26.90 per barrel

Kindly Share This Story:

… indicates $1.47 in excess of budget 2020 benchmark

By Udeme Akpan & Ediri Ejoh

For the first time in the second quarter (April-June), the price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s Bonny Light, has risen from $25.43 to $26.90 per barrel in the global market.

Market watchers, who spoke with Vanguard, Thursday, said they were not comfortable as the latest price, only indicated an increase of $1.94 in excess of the budget reference price, also benchmarked at 1.42 million barrels per day.

Similarly, other International grades, Brent and WTI recorded a marginal increase, traded at $30.82 and $26.82 against Wednesday’s trade of $29.18 and $25.36 per barrel respectively.

Market watchers

In an interview with Vanguard, Prof. Omowumi Iledare, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Professorial Chair, Oil and Gas Economics and Management, Institute for Oil and Gas Studies, University of Cape Coast, stated: “The 2020 budget benchmark price is fairly appropriate at this time. But the nation should do more to diversify its economy, still over-depended on oil and gas.”

Also speaking with Vanguard in another interview, Mazi Colman Obasi, President, Oil and Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria, said: “We have many experts involved in preparing the budget. I believe they have considered all sides of the coin in emerging with the current budget.”

He added: “But Nigeria should not have waited till now. We had many years and opportunities to develop other sectors of our economy, which should have been able to generate much revenue at this time.”

Reports

In the report obtained by Vanguard, the International Energy Agency, IEA, stated: “ Better than expected mobility in OECD countries and the gradual easing of lockdown measures led to an upward adjustment of 3.2 mb/d to our global 2Q20 demand number, but it is still sharply down on last year by 19.9 mb/d.

“Although 2H20 will be slightly weaker than previously forecast, our outlook for 2020 as a whole shows a demand fall of 8.6 mb/d, 0.7 mb/d more than in our previous Report. A resurgence of Covid-19 is a major risk factor for demand.

“Global oil supply is set to fall by a spectacular 12 mb/d in May to a nine-year low of 88 mb/d, as the OPEC+ agreement takes effect and production declines elsewhere. For some OPEC countries, e.g. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, lower May production is from record highs in April. Led by the United States and Canada, April supplies from countries outside of the deal were already 3 mb/d lower than at the start of the year.

“The peak decline for global refining activity has shifted to May as our April throughput estimate was revised up on new data and higher demand. In 2Q20, global runs are expected to fall by 13.4 mb/d y-o-y, with 2020 average throughput down by 6.2 mb/d. Signs of refinery storage bottlenecks started multiplying at the beginning of May, with several refineries in Europe, Asia and Africa reported to be closed for an indeterminate period.”

Similarly, the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s report also raised its oil price forecasts for 2020 and 2021.

According to the report, which did not mention Bonny Light, Brent spot prices are now expected to average $34.13 this year and $47.81 in 2021.

Finance Minister

However, speaking at the adoption of the new budget price in Abuja, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had stated: “This is because, as we cut down the size of the budget, we also have to bring in new expenditure previously not budgeted, to enable us adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The federal government in this budget will have direct revenue of funding the budget of N5.158 billion. The deficit to this budget is N5.365 trillion and this will be financed by both domestic as well as foreign borrowing.

“The foreign borrowing we are doing for 2020 are all concessionary loans from the IMF which have already been approved and have crystallized, from the World Bank, Islamic Development as well as Afro EXIM bank.

“There will also be some drawdown of previously committed loans for major ongoing projects that we will be drawing from both existing facilities as well as some special accounts, with the approval of Mr. President and the National Assembly. And also revenue that we are expecting to realize from privatization.

“So, the borrowing, the drawdown of the multilateral loan coming from special accounts and coming from the privatization will fund the fiscal deficit of N5.365 trillion that we have in the proposed amendment of the 2020 budget.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

