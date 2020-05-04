COVID-19: Bayelsa govt extends stay-at-home directive by one week

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Monday extended the stay-at-home directive in the state by another one week.

The acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who disclosed this to journalists in Yenagoa, said the directive takes effect from Monday.

The governor also asked the people of the state to comply with the nationwide curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday.

The statement read: “The curfew and compulsory use of face masks are in accordance with the presidential directive and these are also in force in the state.

“Violators risk prosecution from the government.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: