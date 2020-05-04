Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Bayelsa govt extends stay-at-home directive by one week

On 4:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
I’m miracle Governor poised to do miracles in Bayelsa ― Gov Diri
Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Monday extended the stay-at-home directive in the state by another one week.

The acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who disclosed this to journalists in Yenagoa, said the directive takes effect from Monday.

The governor also asked the people of the state to comply with the nationwide curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday.

The statement read: “The curfew and compulsory use of face masks are in accordance with the presidential directive and these are also in force in the state.

“Violators risk prosecution from the government.” (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!