COVID-19: Bayelsa CP frowns at indiscriminate arrests of residents

By Emem Idio, Yenegoa

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Nkereuwem Akpan, has expressed displeasure over the indiscriminate arrests of residents of the state by men of the Command under the guise of flouting lockdown directives.

CP Akpan, who disclosed that he has received several complaints by residents of the state over the “illegal” activities of some policemen during the Covid-19 lockdown and curfew in the lamented that the activities of few bad eggs were denting the image the police force and portraying the police command in the state in a bad light.

The police commissioner stated this in his office on Tuesday, when members of the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Bayelsa State branch, paid a solidarity visit to him in his office, at the State Police Command Headquarters in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He pointed out that the Command will sensitize and monitor the enforcement of the lockdown and curfew by officers and men of the command to ensure that they adhere to the rules of engagement, assuring that the relationship between the police and the public will improve significantly.

Earlier, the chairman of CLO, Bayelsa State branch, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, had commended the CP on his efforts in fighting crimes in the state, and intimated him on the human rights abuses, extortion of residents and motorists perpetrated by some men of the command, and called on the CP to call his men to order.

