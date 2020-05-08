Vanguard Logo

Covid-19: Bauchi to purchase 500 tricycles to cushion effect of Okada ban

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

 

As part of pallitive measures to cushion the hardship commuters face due to the ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called ‘Achaba’ and the restriction on the limited number of persons in a Keke NAPEP, to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, the Bauchi state government has said it will purchase 500 Keke NAPEP tricycles in order to boost intra city movement.

The governor, Bala Mohammed said yesterday, that government will purchase 500 tricycles (KEKE NAPEP) for distribution to riders as alternative means of transportation.

The governor, while addressing stakeholders on the Covid-19 situation in the state, said that the tricycles will be given to the leaders of the unions for onward disbursement to riders as hire purchase.

Recall that the state government after banning Okada, recently gave approval to KEKE NAPEP operators to carry only two passengers in line with the social distancing policy.

