Covid-19: Bauchi records first severe case as 9 patients get nod to go home

On 2:23 pmIn Newsby
By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi state government has announced that it has recorded its first severe Covid-19 case while also discharging nine patients.

This was contained in the Ministry of Health Covid-19 update on Tuesday.

The update showed that while 9 patients recovered and have been discharged, the state recorded its first severe Covid-19 case since the first index case in the state.

It also stated that out of the 224 confirmed cases in the state, there are 98 active case, and five deaths.

Vanguard learned that two newly confirmed cases have been recorded in the state as at press time.

