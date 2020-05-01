COVID-19: Bauchi records 9 new cases, total now 38

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bauchi State government said on Friday that nine new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) had been recorded, bringing the number of positive cases in the State to 38.

Dr Aliyu Maigoro, Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, told Newsmen that the results were sent in last on Thursday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja.

He said that 87 out of the 90 returnees from Rivers and Enugu States isolated in Destiny Hotel, had been discharged, while three of them tested positive to COVID-19.

“We have recorded nine new cases of Coronavirus in the state, so our total update now is 38,” he said.

Maigoro also said that only one of the repatriated Quranic Education pupils (Almajiri) tested positive for the deadly disease, contrary to the rumour that many of them tested positive.

However, he did not disclose which States repatriated the Quranic students.

“There was a rumour that many Quranic Education pupils tested positive for the virus, but only one of them was positive of the novel virus,” he said.

Maigoro said that people should continue to adhere to all the tips as advised by health experts as a preventive measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the State.

He said the tips remained maintaining social distancing, using face masks, washing hands with soap and water and making use of hand sanitisers.

