Covid-19: Bauchi governor deploys deputy to Azare as new cases hit 42

Kindly Share This Story:

..… imposes 10 days total knockdown on 3 LGAs

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has ordered for the immediate deployment of his deputy, Baba Tela to Azare to control the spread of Coronavirus along its axis, while also placing total lockdown on Katagum, Giade and Zaki local government areas.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, at Government House Bauchi, the governor said it has become mandatory to lockdown the affected areas in order to control the spread of the virus.

He said that the total lockdown will take effect from Tuesday next week from 6:pm to enable people of the affected areas to be prepared.

“As of today, we have recorded 183 cases in our state, 6 have been discharged, which brings the total number of active cases to 177. I regret to announce that we lost one patient yesterday. This morning, I got a report that we now have 44 new positive cases, including 27 from Azare. Most of these cases were transmitted to the community from those who brought in the disease from Kano.

“I have now directed my deputy, Senator Baba Tela who is the State Task Force Chairman of Committee on Lassa fever and COVID-19 to relocate to the affected area for three days until the entire 3 local government areas are disinfected. I got reports that the over 120 people who died in the area in the last 30 days was mainly due to childbirth, old age and terminal diseases. I have ordered a total lockdown on those areas for 10 days, and I assure you, we will enforce it,” the governor said.

The governor further apologized for any inconvenience his decision might cause, while pleading for understanding from members of the public.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro stated that the latest report has it that 22 new cases have been recorded, with 15 from Azare, 5 from Bauchi and 2 from Giade local government areas of the state.

Vanguard reports that, with the figures given by the governor and the commissioner of health, Azare now has 42 new cases.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: