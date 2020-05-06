Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Ban of flights in and out of Nigeria extended by four weeks – PTF

The Federal Government has extended the ban on all flights into the country for another four weeks.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this at Wednesday’s daily of the Task Force.

Recalled the federal government had on March 18th announced the restrictions of entry into the country for travelers from 13 countries including the US and UK.

The restriction was extended to travelers from countries with more than 1,000 cases. They include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, the United States, Norway, UK, Netherlands, and Switzerland, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

On March 23rd, the NCAA confirmed essential flights to include aircraft in the state of emergency, overflights, operations related to humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, alternate aerodrome identified in the flight plan, technical stop where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety-related operations.

Mustapha said: “Tomorrow (Thursday) marks the last day for the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights. We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks.“

