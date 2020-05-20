COVID-19: Ayade approves resumption of public worship

Kindly Share This Story:

…Worshippers must wear mask

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has ordered that worship centres can resumes activities stressing that they must wear nose masks and only occupy sitting capacity of such centre.

Ayade’s order permitting the resumption of public worship was contained in a release on Wednesday, signed by his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Mr Christian and made available to Vanguard.

He said: “We are very grateful to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishops, Bishops, Priests, Pastors, Christians of various denominations.

“We are also grateful to the entire Muslim community for their support and cooperation during the period of suspension of public worship in our state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We acknowledge the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping our State Coronavirus Free thus far.

“However, conscious of the Spiritual Economy, and in response to appeals by religious leaders in our state, His Excellency has issued the following executive orders: The order suspending public worship in the state, is hereby lifted with effect from Sunday, May 24th. 2020.

“Consequently, starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the Church. Same applies to Mosques.

“Use of nose mask is compulsory for all worshipers. Churches and Mosques should provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitizers.

“Churches and Mosques are advised to strickly keep to the above instructions. The enforcement team will still go around to check compliance,” Ayade ordered.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

