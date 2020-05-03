COVID-19: Attendees at Abba Kyari’s burial test negative ―FCTA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said those who attended the burial of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, have now completed their 14 days of isolation and have tested negative for COVID-19. Consequently, they have been reunited with their families.

Acting Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat in the FCT, Dr Muhammed Kawu disclosed this in a statement Sunday in Abuja.

He said; “The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration, is happy to announce that the individuals exposed during the burial of late Chief of staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, have completed their 14 days of isolation.

ALSO READ: What Abba Kyari did for Nigerian sports

“Tests were conducted on them and they have all tested negative to COVID 19. They have been reunited with their families”.

Kyari was buried on April 18 at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, but the event saw many government officials violating the social distancing measures of the federal government.

Consequently, both officials and journalists who attended the burial were sent on mandatory 14-day isolation.

Vanguard recall that the Presidency had told State House media office staff and correspondents covering Aso Rock that attended the burial rite of the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari to stay away from the Presidential Villa for 14 days.

The respective journalists have been told to self-isolate themselves for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: