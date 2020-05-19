Covid-19 : Arik Air donates food palliatives to some Lagos communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Arik Air Tuesday donated some food items to some Lagos communities to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The items donated were mainly food items such as rice and beans.

The presentation of the food items was made on behalf of the management of Arik Air by a team led by the airline’s Head of Business, Central/West Africa, Sylvester Egogo and Manager PR & Communications, Adebanji Ola.

Ewu-Tuntun/Mafoluku community around the Murtala Muhammed Airport and Arigbanla community in Orile-Agege, both in Lagos, were the beneficiaries of the donations.

Speaking about the donations, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said the donation of food items to the communities was part of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its contribution to government’s efforts at ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable in the society.

Receiving the items, the representative of the Ewu-Tuntun/Mafoloku community and Chairman of Abolaji/Osundeyi Community Development Association (CDA), Otunba Nathaniel Osho commended Arik Air for its show of love and promised that the palliative will get to the poorest of the poor in the community.

At Orile Agege, the First Vice Chairman of Ifelodun CDA, Pastor Abe Kehinde described the airline’s move as highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

“This is the first time we are receiving such items in this community and we are grateful”, Pastor Kehinde said.

