COVID-19 and the Almajiri connection: Time to listen to Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mon-Charles Egbo

Aside from bringing out the ingenuity in some Nigerians, including public officials and government agencies as well as exposing the ineptitude of some others, the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore, certain issues that were ignored in the past that have come to haunt us today.

Beyond the weak health care system and managerial abilities lacking in some peole, the emerging menace of the Almajiri phenomenon is now a potent threat to the concerted efforts at managing the ravaging virus.

There have been outcries across the states given that virtually every case of lock-down violation at the inter-state borders being reported so far, there is always clear involvement of Almajiris, either independently as a group or on the pretext of accompanying foods and livestock.

It has become such alarming that in one particular instance, a leading religious organization lamented that a certain state was deliberately “distributing Almajiris, many of them Coronavirus carriers to infect other innocent citizens in various states of the country”. This reflects the dominating mood among the citizenry.

The governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai corroborated these concerns when he declared that “we received 169 Almajiris from Kano, of Kaduna State origin, and….out of the 169 so far, 65 were positive for coronavirus. We have repatriated over 30,000 who are from other states in the north, back to their states and we are happy to receive any Almajiri from any state of the federation that is indigenous to Kaduna state”.

Again, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State stated that “the way we are sending back Almajiris to their states of origin, we are also receiving Almajiris from other states who are Kano indigenes”. He added that “some of the Almajiris brought to Kano during the exercise, are also COVID-19 positive”.

But how did we get here? Almajiri broadly describes a boy who migrates from his home, with the encouragement of his parents to an Islamic teacher known as Mallam, in search of Quran-based knowledge. Historically, this system of education practiced predominantly in the northern parts of the country was not a bad concept.

But unfortunately, with time, society abdicated its responsibility to the system which resulted to today’s dire consequences. Rather than being moulded for national development, those innocent lads were relatively used for other benefits and eventually abandoned. And today, they have grown to various stages where they are largely challenged by desperate struggles for survival. Ultimately, this state of vulnerability forces them to end up in the streets with some readily becoming victims of violence, disease and hunger while the rest take up to varying criminalities.

Painting a vivid picture of the sad scenario, Senator Sabi Abdullahi lamented that “it is an abuse of the rights of these children, and of course, many of these children, when you have any engagement with them do not even know why they are brought to where you see them.

These parents just take them and dump them on some of these Mallams, who in turn are also exploiting the children. If you are following the spate of kidnappings and the reports we are getting, many of these children are actually the kidnappers and even those who are involved in banditry, are products of the same system we are talking about”.

Then particularly with the advent of the COVID-19 scourge, these homeless and defenceless young men most of whom have become aggressive, are freely exposed to this infectious virus among others. And because they have no organized settings that support personal hygiene, stay-at-home and social distancing precautions, the deplorable conditions they live in make community spread of the infection inevitable and accelerated.

And above all, the general decline in socio-economic activities naturally compel them to move around to cater for themselves thereby rapidly-enhancing wider transmission of the infection. This is the prevailing challenge of the country.

Though no single individual or group can be isolated for blame over this ugly situation, there are few Nigerians who can be acknowledged for their active and consistent efforts at addressing this ugly situation. One of them is Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Even prior to becoming the president of the senate, Lawan had serially advocated for lasting solutions to the Almajiri syndrome through comprehensive intervention with emphasis on tackling it from the roots for effective abolishment. He was convinced that “even though it is controversial, a time has come in those States where the Almajiri System is established for over 100 years to consider and see how we can work out a model that will ensure that the Almajiri System should not continue in the way and manner it is today.

If we want to bring people on board, why not tamper with religious learning? Why not provide a climate conducive for these children who roam the streets to go to formal schools. I believe that this will be a major issue because we have to transform this sector if we want to ensure that these people contribute to national development and reduce the chances and risk of getting them recruited into insurgency and banditry.

I believe that the time has also come to give something substantial to education especially for the basic education and that captures from Kindergarten to junior secondary school education. I have consciously decided to bring to our attention and that of other stakeholders what the provisions of the Universal Basic Education Act 2004 provides for the education of our children”. This could have been a sure starting point towards fundamentally eliminating social cancer in a society driven by proactive leadership.

For clarity and according to him, section 2 subsection 1 of the compulsory free Universal Education Act 2004, provides that every government in Nigeria shall provide compulsory and universal basic education for any child of primary and junior secondary school.

Furthermore, subsection 2 provides that every parent shall ensure that his child or ward attend and complete his primary school education and junior secondary school education by endeavouring to send the child to primary and junior secondary school; while section 3 provides that stakeholders shall ensure that every parent that is taking care of a child performs his or her duty as provided under Section 2 subsection 2 of this act, among other provisions.

Upon becoming the president of the senate, Lawan reiterated his campaign for the bottom-up approach to the Almajiri challenge. He canvassed that “the out-of-school-children are at the moment a big problem to us as a country. They constitute not only social problems but also security problems to some extent. Therefore, it is our responsibility to do whatever we can to ensure that they are enrolled in primary and secondary schools”.

Despite how daunting the issue seems it is certainly surmountable with determination and diligent collaboration among the stakeholders.

Hence reviewing Lawan’s clarion call and moving forward, citizens should begin to engage governments particularly their representatives, at all levels for pragmatic and sustainable responses that will take care of this critical segment of the society. Whether we believe or otherwise, these neglected compatriots must continue to affect us directly and always as we now witness. Even though the senate is already taking actions, there should be active citizen participation primarily in information sharing for positive actions.

Some of the interventions should include holistic implementation of policies on adult education, job and wealth creations and general housing as well as initiating other programmes with inherent capacities to re-integrate the Almajiris into the society. But in the interim, they should be carefully assembled, properly profiled and accommodated, using the state and local governments, so as to make them less mobile and easily traceable or even for coordinated repatriation.

This measure can equally be extended to the herdsmen, the roaming artisans and petty traders who mostly operate from the forests, worship centres and uncompleted buildings. It is only in these, including deliberate attention to the advocacy of Ahmad Lawan that Nigerian’s dire situations and the growing apprehension about the sustained propagation of this pandemic by the Almajiri phenomenon can only be addressed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: