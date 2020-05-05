Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Akeredolu bans daily operations in Ondo markets

Rotimi Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday placed a ban on daily operations in major markets in the state to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

Akeredolu gave the directive in Akure at a press briefing at the Government House.

He decried the disobedience to government’s directives on social distancing in markets.

The governor explained that the markets would only be allowed to open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Akeredolu also directed that perishable goods such as tomato and pepper would be allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Shasha, Iloro and equivalent markets across the state.

He also reaffirmed the ban on non-food items and closure of state borders, especially where some positive COVID-19 cases came into the state.

“To further demonstrate our understanding and total commitment to support our frontline workers who bear great risk, we have offered them permanent jobs.

“I have directed immediate absorption into public service of the infected casual workers at the IDH.

“I have also approved that all health workers in the state be paid 50 per cent of their consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance.

“Furthermore, all health care workers in our isolation and treatment centres are to get an additional 20 per cent as risk allowance.

“They will also get an undetermined lump sum from the Presidential Task Force,” he said.

NAN

Kindly Share This Story:
