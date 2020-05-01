Covid-19: AIT risks shutdown as Founder, wife, others test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

‘We have to screen the premises for the virus’

By Omeiza Ajayi

Health officials in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), as well as Epidemiologists from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), have concluded plans to screen the headquarters of the Daar Communications Plc, owners of RayPower and African Independent Television (AIT) in Abuja after the outfit’s founder, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and some members of his family tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

Vanguard gathered that out of the about 43 residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja who tested positive for the virus on Friday, several of them were staff of the broadcasting outfit.

However, the organisation in a statement late Friday said its founder, his daughter-in-law, three children and other relatives had tested positive for COVID-19. The statement was silent on the number of staff who had tested positive.

ALSO READ:

The statement reads: “Following the test that was carried out on our Chairman- Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr on Thursday, April 23, 2020, by the NCDC which eventually proved positive and his subsequent admission into the isolation centre on Friday, April 24, 2020; we wish to state that in conformity with the Federal Government protocol on the COVID-19 administration and management, his entire household and those that had contacts with him were subsequently subjected to the test and with so much emotional pains, we hereby announce that the under listed have equally been confirmed positive: High chief Aleogho Dokpesi ( His Father/ Founder DAAR Communications PLC),l; Our chairman’s wife; His 3 Children; some Relatives. A total of 8

“They are all presently on their way to the Federal Government isolation centre at Gwagwalada in Abuja.

“The Board, Management and the entire staff wish them their prayers and the grace of the good Lord for speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic”, the management of the broadcasting outfit stated.

Vanguard gathered that the relevant health officials who went to the station have concluded to screen the Newsroom, the Control Room, Production Studio and Engineering section to ascertain their level of contamination.

“If all these four places are contaminated, we would be left with no option than to shut down the entire station for decontamination”, said a health officials who pleaded anonymity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: