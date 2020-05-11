Covid-19: Activist accuses governors of reeling out dubious statistics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

A human rights activist, Chief Mulade Sheriff, has called on state Governors with no real evidences of Covid-19 cases in their states to stop churning out dubious figures from their respective Government Houses, quoting Ministry of Health and NCDC.

Sheriff, National Coordinator of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, said some of the governors had nothing of quality on ground in their respective states to attend to victims of the pandemic, but were desperate to exploit the situation to exploit the people.

The peace advocate in a statement on Monday urged the anti-graft agencies, EFCC, ICPC, amongst others to rescue Nigeria from unpatriotic leaders, who want to seize the global health emergency as an opportunity to defraud the nation’s fragile economy.

Expressing alarm at the rising figures of COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, he said: ” State governors, who do not have genuine or tangible pieces of evidence of COVID-19 in their states should stop reading out fake figures of coronavirus cases from their Government Houses, and quoting guidelines from the Ministry of Health and NCDC without proper arrangements to cater for their citizens.”

“Some governors in the Niger Delta region have used the innocent poor and vulnerable persons to glamorize themselves in the media without actually touching the lives of the people during the critical COVID-19 lockdown period.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for standing tall against COVID 19 pandemic and urged Nigerians to give him maximum support towards overcoming the global health challenge devoid of religious, political and ethnic considerations.

Chief Sheriff also called on the governors to genuinely reach out to their people with quality palliatives to cushion the effects of the hardships at this critical time.

