COVID-19: ActionAid targets 36,000 people with awareness campaign in Kogi

ActionAid Nigeria has taken COVID-19 awareness campaign to Kogi State, with the goal of reaching 36,000 rural community dwellers.

Mr. Anicetus Atakpu, ActionAid Resilience Programmes Coordinator, on Saturday, told NAN of the target during a Door-to-Door COVID-19 Precautionary Awareness Campaign and strengthening of community facilitators in Koton-Karfe community, Kogi-KK Local Government area.

Atakpu said although there was no recorded positive case of COVID-19 in Kogi State, ActionAid’s awareness campaign and sensitisation at the grassroots was necessary given the daily increase in the number of cases across the country.

He added that the programme was in pursuant of the System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism, SARVE II, Project being implemented in Kogi and Nasarawa states, and funded by Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, GCERF.

His words: “Our target is to reach over 36,000 community inhabitants, especially our SARVE II project communities, the most vulnerable, while prioritising women, children, nursing mothers and the elderly.”

Also speaking, Ms Halima Sadiq, Executive Director, PIBCID, ActionAid’s Local Rights Partners in Kogi, urged the facilitators to promote hand-washing and other hygienic practices using their local dialect.

She urged them to place emphasis on debunking wrong messages and myths around the virus, saying that COVID-19 was no respecter of persons, not a rich man’s disease and cannot be cured through drinking of dry gin (Ogogoro) and alcohol as erroneously believed in some quarters.

The Ohimege of Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isa-Koto, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Adamu Wokili, promised to ensure the success of the campaign by engaging in house-to-house and village-to-village sensitisation.

The monarch expressed gratitude to God for keeping the state safe.

