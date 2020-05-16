COVID-19: ACGEL partners NDE to create 60,000 jobs for vulnerable youths

Kindly Share This Story:

The African Centre for Global Entrepreneural Leadership, ACGEL, on Friday, said it is partnering with the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, to create 60,000 jobs for Nigerians as part of an intervention plan designed to cushion the effect of job losses occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside the NDE, other partners are Keystone Bank, Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, ministries, SDG, among others to deliver the jobs.

The job creation initiative will also lead to the blockade of the pool of idle youths roaming the streets and serving as veritable recruitment base terrorists like Boko Haram, armed banditry, cattle thieves, kidnappers and cultists among other societal malaise.

Briefing the media in Abuja at the weekend, Chairman, Board of trustees of AGGEL, Pastor Greatness Oladapo, said the move by the organisation was informed by the alarming rate of job losses triggered by the pandemic.

He said the decision of the organisation to create jobs for Nigerians was anchored on the outlook of employment situation in Africa in general and Nigeria in particular.

He said research figures showed that 19 million Africans would be unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 20 million Nigerians are presently unemployed which will bring the figure to 39million.

Oladapo, who is also the Presiding Pastor of the Lost Hope Regainer International Ministry said the jobs would be generated through an online registration platform, www.legs.africa where the details of the registration and voting process could be ascertained.

To assure participants of the credibility of process, he said the organisation would write the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) to monitor the project.

His words: “This generation has a problem of unemployment today. We need to do something about it. The project seeks to involve all Nigerian’s to generate 60,000 jobs.

“Our first target is to receive entries (only one entry per applicant) in applications from intending and existing job creators in the following clustered areas notably fashion, agriculture, technology, housing, energy, education, motion pictures, sports within 60 days which is free online @ www.legs.africa.

“People with keen mindset and ideas to create jobs for themselves known as entrepreneurs and for others other than themselves known as business owners should please apply.”

Pastor Oladapo explained that part of the plan includes receiving votes within 60 days from good spirited Nigerians for job creation on behalf of job creators (a vote cost N50) through online voting and offline voting using deposits/bank transfer codes such as 7111, *737#, *326# and telcos shortcodes where applicable.

“This runs simultaneously and side by side with the registration entries of job creators, even as job creators compete online for an entrance and stand at the job creation studio and the Leadership Entrepreneurial Game Show, LEGS, respectively.

“Each vote counts for each contestant and contestants are enabled to view the progress of their votes on their respective unique profile page.”

Responding to questions as to what they want from Nigerians, he said: “We expect Nigerians to vote en masse for job creation, help Nigerian job creators to register of LEGS, assist job creators in filling out forms, bring gifted skills for job creation, bring products and services for job creators and bring tools of work for job creation among others.”

