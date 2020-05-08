COVID-19: Abia begins active case search in 17 LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:

The Abia Government said on Friday it has embarked on active case search in all its 17 local government areas to ensure that cases of COVID-19 and other related diseases are reported timely.

The Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, state Ministry of Health, Mr. Stanley Ajamgbulogu, disclosed this to journalists in Umuahia.

He said the disease surveillance officers had been trained for the assignment, adding that it was part of the measures to break the chain of transmission in the state.

Abia has so far recorded only two cases of COVID-19, out of which one had successfully been discharged, while the other is reportedly responding to treatment.

Ajamgbulogu said the officers were currently engaged in active case search of priority diseases in all the 17 council areas.

He said: “We also operate with the people we call the community informants who are at the community level.

“These informants feed the health facility in charge of the disease with reports from various communities.

“So, the disease surveillance officers alert the state for further investigation.”

He commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the level of awareness created in Abia, especially through the media, as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. (NAN)

