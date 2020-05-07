COVID-19:  ABCON donates relief materials to 2000 families

Kindly Share This Story:

Supports CACOVID with N10m

By Babajide Komolafe

Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has donated essential food items to 2000 families across the six geopolitical zones as its contribution to mitigate the impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic on homes.

Also the Association has donated N10 million to the private sector led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund, spearheaded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

ABCON President, Aminu Gwadabe disclosed this while speaking at the donation of essential food items to the Destitute Home in Yaba, Lagos State.

He said while the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted severely on the economy and the livelihood of millions of people across the world, it is also an opportunity to demonstrate love and support to the poor and vulnerable members of the society.

He said that ABCON, in this regard and as a socially responsible organisation, decided to focus its support on the poorest of the poor in the society, stressing that this prompted the donation of essential food items to over 2000 families representing the poorest of the poor families in the country.

“Today in Lagos we are donating food items to over 200 families through the Destitute Home, Yaba, and Lagos. The items include bags of rice, cartons of noodles and macaroni.

“Similar donations were made by the ABCON zonal executives in Abuja, Kano, Kano State, Awka in Anambra State, Benin, Edo State, and Maduguri in Borno State.”

In addition to the support to these families, Gwadabe disclosed that ABCON has joined other private sector organisations to support the going efforts of the federal government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He said: “In this the Association has donated N10 million to the CBN inspired CACOVID Relief Fund.”

