Covid-19: 72 test positive from 1,018 samples collected in Kano – Official

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba says of 1, 018 samples collected by the state Task Force on COVID-19, from suspected cases, 72 were found to be positive.

Garba who stated this in a statement on Sunday said the samples were submitted to three testing centres in the state for testing between May 23 and 30.

The commissioner adds that during the same period, 881 of the samples tested came out negative, while 42 are on follow up test 28 is on a repeat assay, which in medical terms means that the tests have to be repeated after the first attempt that indicates neither positive nor negative.

Garba explains further that data on track of pending results from laboratories in Kano and National Reference Laboratory, Abuja also indicates that Bayero University, Kano Laboratory has the highest sample tests followed by Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner, while reiterating the government’s commitment to fighting the pandemic, calls on the public to always observe safety and prevention protocols that include social distancing, use of face masks, hand washing, and general personal hygiene.

