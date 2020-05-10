COVID-19: 47 health workers in Kano tested positive – Official

Kindly Share This Story:

…Don’t send away patients with symptoms, Ganduje tells private health operators

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala

KANO – Coordinator, Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Tijjani Hussain has on Sunday said no fewer than 47 health workers in the state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This was coming as the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had ordered the security operatives to enforce compulsory and mandatory use of face mask in the state.

The duo of Governor Ganduje and Dr. Tijjani made this known during the State Taskforce on Covid-19 briefing on situations in the state.

The Coordinator said with the additional 29 new cases recorded in the state Saturday night its total now stands at 576, with 3 more deaths total now 21 deaths while additional 10 patients discharged bring it total to 32 discharged.

He also maintained that in the past few days it did not record any new case of COVID-19 among health workers in the state.

According to him, “So far in Kano, we have recorded 576 confirmed cases, out of which 29 were newly recorded on Saturday. Out of the total number of confirmed cases, we also discharged 10 patients bringing it to 32 so far discharged.

“Similarly, out of the total number we have in Kano, we recorded three deaths on Saturday, making the total number of deaths recorded to be 21.

“As part of the state government effort in curtailing the pandemic, over 1,000 frontline health workers are undergoing special training in the state.

“We appeal to the general public to adhere to the medical experts’ advice on preventive measures, especially the physical distancing, use of face masks, and abiding by the lockdown order,” Dr. Hussaini said.

Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State directed security operatives to enforce the compulsory use of face mask in the state.

Ganduje lamented the laxity on the part of security agents in the enforcement of compliance among residents

He said a series of meetings have been held with security chiefs in the state to ensure they go tougher on the people to ensure that they wear face masks and observe social distancing.

The Governor lamented that some residents have continued to violate the social distancing order.

In a related development, Ganduje told health workers in the private health facilities not to send away patients with unsuspecting symptoms of COVID-19 who come for medical attention noting that sending them away could equally mean helping COVID-19 to wreak more havoc on people.

The Governor made the call when he donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), hand wash, sanitizers, soap, customized tap buckets to some private clinics in Kano.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Abba Anwar, and issued to newsmen in Kano on Sunday said the items were donated to Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital, Al-Ameen Medical Centre and Standard Specialist Hospital, among others.

The Governor according to the statement said, “We don’t want you to be sending away patients who come to you for other illnesses.

“Even though we are in the COVID-19 pandemic era, that does not mean other illnesses are gone. We want you to be running your other services.

“We must avoid this. Run your other services, attend to patients, work for them and coordinate well with the state in case you have any suspicious person with COVID-19, by sending away patients who were in those facilities, could equally mean helping COVID-19 to wreak more havoc on people.

“The Ministry of Environment will fumigate private hospitals. It is instructive to note that, we cannot achieve our fight against COVID-19 without environmental protection,” the statement however reads.

