COVID-19: 3,000 samples ready for testing in Lagos ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that there are 3,000 samples collected and awaiting testing.

The Governor, briefing the media at the 10th series of COVID-19 update in Marina, Lagos, said the State will be embarking on aggressive testing in community, noting that the Government had collected 3,000 samples that were yet to be tested due to global shortage of reagent used for molecular testing.

He said: “We have 3,000 samples collected but we have not been able to carry the test because of global shortage of reagent for molecular testing. We are hoping that some of the reagents will be supplied tomorrow and Tuesday.

“We made order for more reagents because of cases we have seen and it would not be out of place to see positive cases in the range of 20 per cent out of the 3,000 samples collected. We are improving the capacity of our isolation facilities in preparation to take care of more patients.

“We are hoping that some of the reagents will be supplied Monday and Tuesday. Once these 3,000 cases are taken care of, you might see up to 600 positive cases, but we are planning and preparing to take care of it. We are improving the capacity of our isolation facilities in preparation to take care of more patients.”

