COVID-19: 253 vulnerable families get relief in Jos

By Therese Nanlong

254 vulnerable families in Jos South local government area of Plateau State heaved a sigh of relief at the weekend when they were provided with some palliatives to cushion the adverse effect of the ongoing total lockdown in the State as the result of the COVID-19 disease.

The families members who mainly widows, orphans, vulnerable children, senior citizens and the physically challenged across religious and tribal lines were provided with foodstuff, toiletries, face masks and hand sanitizers to enable them cope with the hardship of the period.

Presenting the items to leaders of the different groups for onward distribution to the beneficiaries, Nosayaba Tukura who is the team leader from Institute for National Transformation, the organization who made the donation, said it was necessary to alleviate the plights of the people who are badly affected by the effects of the ravaging disease.

She noted, “Our organization is faith-based and as alumni of the Institute which stands for responsibility, integrity, compassion and excellence, we came up with strategies to reach the people through their leaders with a mechanism for feedback to ascertain the items get to the beneficiaries. These are people who are badly affected as the result of the lockdown and COVID-19.

“We are encouraging to them to stay safe because COVID-19 is real. These beneficiaries cut across tribes and religion and they include widows, vulnerable kids, people in IDP camps, senior citizens and the physically challenged. We appeal to everyone to obey directives and stay safe.”

Earlier, one of the beneficiaries, Julie Ekundayo who collected the items for a group of 21 widows showed gratitude saying, “We are grateful, the gesture is encouraging love especially to the less privilege in the society.”

