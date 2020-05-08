COVID-19: 16 almajiris from Kano test positive in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

•Benue intercepts corpse of virus victim from Kano

By Peter Duru

Jigawa State Government yesterday said no fewer than 16 almajiris (Islamic school pupils) recently sent to the state from Kano State, have tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

This came as Benue State Action Committee on coronavirus,COVID-19, Wednesday night intercepted the corpse of a COVID-19 victim being conveyed by family members from Kano State to Konshisha Local Government Area, LGA, of the state at Jato near Aliade in Gwer LGA.“Jigawa State Commissioner of Health, Abba Zakari, said through a Facebook press conference that 45 samples were returned, of which 16 were positive.

Mr Zakari, who is the chairman of the Jigawa State Taskforce on COVID-19, said the state sent a total of 607 samples of the returnee almajiris, and only 45 samples were ready yesterday.

According to him, the remaining 29 that returned negative would be united with their families soon, and each would receive N10,000 and clothing, adding that the results of the remaining samples were expected any moment from now, while the 16 who tested positive would be transferred to the state’s isolation facility for treatment.

In Makurdi, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Terver Akase, said “the identity of the late man was confirmed this morning (yesterday) through his family by the COVID-19 Response Team. The corpse was intercepted at Jato near Aliade last night. It was that of Shangevlumun Gbaeren. Mr Gbaeren died of Coronavirus in Kano and was being taken for burial.”

“Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom who after inspecting rehabilitation work at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, COVID-19 isolation Centre, said he had ordered that the intercepted corpse be buried in Makurdi town.

“Ortom who also visited the 14 almajiris from Kano State recently intercepted at the Wurukum roundabout area of the Makurdi town and quarantined at the Entrepreneurship Development Centre, said “I am very worried, we have given instructions and we had course to stop corpses from Kano especially.

