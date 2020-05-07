Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: 10 persons associated with Lagos State House test positive

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi

By Lawal Sherifat

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi has stated that 10 people associated with the Lagos state House situated in Marina has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made this know via twitter where he further stated on behalf of the Lagos State Government that Lagos State residents should continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures.

