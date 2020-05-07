COVID-19: 10 persons associated with Lagos State House test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawal Sherifat

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi has stated that 10 people associated with the Lagos state House situated in Marina has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made this know via twitter where he further stated on behalf of the Lagos State Government that Lagos State residents should continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures.

However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to #COVID19. On behalf of @followlasg, I therefore implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 7, 2020

