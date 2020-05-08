COVID-19: 1.7bn children can’t attend schools globally — TRCN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

THE Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, yesterday, lamented that about 1.7billion children have been forced to stay away from schools across the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Segun Ajiboye, said this while highlighting the effects of COVID-19 on education globally.

Besides, he added that 62million teachers had been adversely affected by the pandemic.

He, however, urged Nigerian students to vigorously prepare for major examinations.

Ajiboye said: “We cannot be the same again after COVID-19 has gone. We need technology. We need to invest in it. The world is moving and will not wait for us.

“We must invest in technology to solve most of our problems. Our teachers and children are at home. Students need to use this compulsory holiday to prepare well for their exams and parents must support them with the right motivation and monitoring to ensure that they are ready for their WAEC, NECO, or Junior WAEC.”

