Court orders psychiatric evaluation of woman that drowned her baby

On 6:26 pmIn Newsby
An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a 22-year-old woman, Oluwafunmilola Adisa, be remanded in the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) psychiatric department for evaluation.

The police arraigned Adisa for allegedly drowning her one and half year old daughter.

Magistrate K.O. Doja-Ojo, who did not the plea of Adisa, adjourned the case until June 26 for the outcome of the psychiatric evaluation

Earlier, the Prosecutor, DSP Yetunde Cardoso told the court that Adisa committed the  offence on May 11, at about 8:20p.m. at Plot 222, 21/211 Road, Gowon Estate, Lagos.

Cardoso alleged said that the suspect killed her one and half-year-old child, by drowning her inside a bucket of water.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Recall  that Section 223 provides death as punishment for murder.

The Director, Office of the Public Defender, Lagos State, Dr Babajide Martin’s, prayed the court to remand his client  in a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

