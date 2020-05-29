Court remands man for alleged murder of footballer, Kazeem, in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo on Friday ordered the remand of Ogunsoro Niyi, 43, in police custody for allegedly causing the death of a footballer, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

The Magistrate, Mrs I.0. Abudu noted that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the court could not order the remand of the defendant in the Correctional centre.

Abudu ordered that the defendant, former police personnel, be remanded in the police custody pending legal advice from office of the state Director of Public prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the case until July 24 for mention.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder.

Earlier, the Prosecution Officer, Adekunle Opayemi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 22, at Owodimu Village on Sagamu/Abeokuta expressway.

Opayemi said that the defendant conspired, with another officer, to murder one Tiamiyu Kazeem, 26, popularly called “Kaka”, who was a footballer with the Remo Stars football Club in Ikenne.

“According to him, the deceased was driving in his Lexus car on Sagamu Abeokuta express road, which later developed a mechanical fault, while looking for solution, the defendant and other officer accosted him.

“The officer alleged that the deceased would be arrested based on some information they got, that he was a cultist and some other allegations.

“The deceased was arrested by the defendant, on their way to the Zonal intervention Squad Obada-Oko, the deceased was questioning the officers where they were taking him to, which led to arguments in the vehicle.

“The deceased was later pushed out from the vehicle with force and he ran into an unknown vehicle coming from behind, which knocked him down and ran away.

The deceased was rushed to the Owode-Egbe Hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” Opayemi said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 324, and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun 2006.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: