Court orders final forfeiture of N426.7m belonging to ex-army officer

Kindly Share This Story:

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, ordered the final forfeiture of N426.7 million belonging to a retired army officer, John Ozigi, to the Federal Government.

Justice Muslim Hassan gave the order following a motion on notice filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of the funds.

The application was filed on behalf of the EFCC by its counsel, Mr. Nkereuwem Anana.

Ozigi and a firm – Diamond Head Ventures and Development Company Limited were listed as respondents in the suit.

Justice Hassan had earlier issued an interim order for forfeiture of the sum following an exparte application filed by the Commission.

He ordered interested parties to appear and show cause why the interim orders should not be made permanent.

The EFCC had in March, argued its application for final forfeiture of the sum on grounds that they were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The court had then adjourned the case until April 6 for judgement.

Following the disruptions in the system due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the judgment could not be delivered and the court picked May 8 as the new date for ruling on the matter.

In his verdict, Justice Hassan granted the motion for final forfeiture of the fund as prayed by the EFCC. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: