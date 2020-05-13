Court nullifies suspension of Sani Isyaku by Jigawa assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida

A high court sitting in Dutse has nullified the suspension of Hon. Sani Isyaku Abubakar member representing Gumel constituency by the Jigawa state assembly.

The High Court Judge, Justice Ahmed Isa, upon hearing the suit no: JDU/19/2020 holden in Dutse ordered that all the rights and privileges of the suspended member must be restored pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

That the ‎ respondents are hereby restrained from further interfering, tempering or doing anything inimical to the rights and privileges of the applicant as member representing Gumel constituency in the state assembly.

The matter was adjourned to 9th June, 2020 for hearing of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

It could be recalled that‎ the speaker of the house, Idris Garba, had earlier announced the suspension of the Gumel lawmaker, Hon Sani Isyaku as an ‘unanimous’ decision reached by all members of the house.

The speaker had said the suspended lawmaker allegedly ‘connived’ with some politicians and political thugs, and ‘distracted’ the convoy of the state governor Muhammad Badaru while in Hadejia local government area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

