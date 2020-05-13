Breaking News
Translate

Court nullifies suspension of Sani Isyaku by Jigawa assembly

On 2:34 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court nullifies Jigawa assembly member's suspension

By Aliyu Dangida

A high court sitting in Dutse has nullified the suspension of Hon. Sani Isyaku Abubakar member representing Gumel constituency by the Jigawa state assembly.

The High Court Judge, Justice Ahmed Isa, upon hearing the suit no: JDU/19/2020 holden in Dutse ordered that all the rights and privileges of the suspended member must be restored pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

That the ‎ respondents are hereby restrained from further interfering, tempering or doing anything inimical to the rights and privileges of the applicant as member representing Gumel constituency in the state assembly.

READ ALSO: Jigawa killings: Senator Hadejia refutes fasting claim

The matter was adjourned to 9th June, 2020 for hearing of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

It could be recalled that‎ the speaker of the house, Idris Garba, had earlier announced the suspension of the Gumel lawmaker, Hon Sani Isyaku as an ‘unanimous’ decision reached by all members of the house.

The speaker had said the suspended lawmaker allegedly ‘connived’ with some politicians and political thugs, and ‘distracted’ the convoy of the state governor Muhammad Badaru while in Hadejia local government area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!