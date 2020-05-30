Kindly Share This Story:

Six Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel, who were aides to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Late Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, were on Friday awarded various sentences by the General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja.

Recall that on 18 December 2018, when former CDS was ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen on his way back from his farm along Gitata-Keffi Highway in Nasarawa State, four of his aides were detailed to provide armed escort for Late Air Chief Marshal Badeh, while two others were detailed for guard duty at his house.

Delivering the judgment, the President of the GCM, Air Commodore David Aluku, pronounced the six accused personnel guilty of various charges including Failure to Perform Military Duties, by absconding from the convoy of the deceased former CDS while it came under attack, as well as Conduct to the Prejudice of Service Discipline, for giving false statements.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information made the disclosure in a statement of Saturday.

According to the statement, the charges against the accused also included other Civil Offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Miscellaneous Offences Relating to Property, for illegally disposing of 79 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition issued for the protection of the late CDS, among others.

READ ALSO:

On the count of Aiding and Abetting, two of the personnel were found not guilty, while the other four personnel who were detailed to provide armed escort were handed various sentences

The six NAF personnel, who were standing trial for various offences, are; Squadron Leader Tom Gwani, former Aide De Camp, Flight Sergeant Amu David, Flight Sergeant Philemon Degema, Flight Sergeant Sabo Simon, Sergeant Mukhtar Abdullahi and Sergeant Alfred Alexander.

While pleading in mitigation, the Defence Counsels urged the Court to show leniency, describing the accused persons as first time offenders.

The sentences were announced as being subject to confirmation by the Appropriate Superior Authority.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: