The Edo State Government through its Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) and the Edo Health Insurance Scheme has concluded plans to organise a one-day training for youths on the production of medical facemasks.

Executive Director, EdoJobs, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin City, said the one-day programme is targeted at meeting market demand for medical facemasks in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She noted that the training which will hold on Monday, March 25, at Edo Innovates, 59 ICE Road, off Wire Road Benin City, would build the capacity of 20 participants on how to make facemasks, adding that the necessary safety and hygiene guidelines would be observed.

Dare said, “There is a huge demand for medical facemasks. We want our youths IN Edo to acquire the right skillset to cash in on the opportunity in the health consumables value chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Vanguard

