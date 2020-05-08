Coronavirus could kill 190, 000 people in Africa – WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday the coronavirus could kill up to 190,000 people in Africa in the first year if control measures fail to work.

The United Nations health agency which cited a new study warned that the numbers would overwhelm the available medical capacity in many parts of the continent.

The Africa Director Regional Director, WHO, Matshidiso Moeti said transmission of the virus in the continent has been slower but could result in a longer outbreak.

He said: “While coronavirus likely won’t spread as exponentially in Africa as elsewhere in the world, it likely will smoulder in transmission hotspots.”

The agency proposed a strengthening of the health care systems in the continent.

“COVID-19 could become a fixture in our lives for the next several years unless a proactive approach is taken by many governments in the region. We need to test, trace, isolate, and treat,” Dr. Moeti added.

Currently, there are 54, 000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 2, 073 deaths in Africa.

However, 18, 412 persons had been effectively managed and recovered from the disease across the continent.

The latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa revealed that countries confirm cases as and when.

The whole of the continent except Lesotho had been recording rising COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the year. (BBC)

Vanguard

