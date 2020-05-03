Coronavirus: CACOVID gives food palliative to Lagosians to complement govt efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The Dangote and Access Bank’s Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe Private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has offered food relief to Lagosians living in Lagos Island to complement government’s efforts to cushion the effect of the coronavirus epidemic.

CACOVID, yesterday, Sunday distributed a lorry load of breads to people living in the Lagos Island at the Tinubu square.

In the same vein, the Coalition disclosed that no less than 1.7 million households would benefit from its food relief package as part of complementary efforts to help alleviate the effects of the lockdown and restrictions adopted by governments across the nation.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos on the group’s activities in helping the Federal Government to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic, leaders of CACOVID stated that the coalition has set up isolation centers in five states of Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Borno and Enugu as well as FCT, while renovations of hospitals and medical supplies are being carried out in other states.

Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Zouera Youssoufou explained that all the partners in CACOVID are ready to roll out in all parts of the country having commenced building and equipping of isolation centers in some states.

According to her, there are currently three testing platforms for molecular testing in Nigeria, one of which is the “Open PCR machines”, which the Coalition has ordered for 10 units, with eight laboratories certified to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Ms. Youssoufou said, “Open PCR machine is currently the standard platform. Eight labs in Nigeria are certified to conduct COVID-19 testing; 10 new PCR machines and 150,000 extraction kits have been ordered.

“Meanwhile, several measures are being taken to stop the spread, including lockdowns, restriction, social distancing, there is the need to address the hunger. How do we cater for the feeding needs of the people if these measures are to be effective?”

She said: We solicit everybody’s cooperation in tackling this scourge,as several measures are being taken to stop the spread, including lockdowns, restriction, social distancing, there is the need to address the hunger. So this why the Group has taken this initiative and this will spread to all the 774 local governments in the country.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the food palliative commended the donors for their magnanimity and pleaded that subsequent food items be distributed to the people directly as was done today(Sunday).” We are against government officials that are not transparent in the distribution of items donated by the State Government during this period of lockdown” they echoed.

