Continue to work for cohesion, progress of Nigeria, Buhari tells E. K. Clark

Felicitates with the nonagenarian at 93

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has urged Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark to continue to work for the cohesion and progress of the country.

President Buhari in a felicitation message to Chief Clark who turns 93 said that the nonagenarian has served his fatherland to the best of his ability for many decades.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, the President prayed God to continue to strengthen the elder statesman, Niger Delta Leader, and former Minister of Information.

According to the statement, “The President gives glory to God for the gift of long life and sound mind bestowed on Chief Clark, noting that he continues to command the respect and admiration of Nigerians from different walks of life.

“President Buhari urges the nonagenarian to continue to work for the cohesion and progress of the country he has served to the best of his ability for many decades.

“The grand old man marches on, and we pray God to continue to strengthen him for the good of the country, and to serve as a beacon for all those who admire him.”

